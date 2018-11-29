Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Insider Barings Llc Buys 12,000 Shares

Barings BDC Inc (NASDAQ:BBDC) insider Barings Llc bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Barings Llc bought 72,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $726,273.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Barings Llc bought 72,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $722,638.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Barings Llc bought 69,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $683,790.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Barings Llc bought 69,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $695,520.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Barings Llc bought 65,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $658,624.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Barings Llc bought 45,180 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $461,739.60.

On Thursday, November 8th, Barings Llc purchased 41,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $421,587.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Barings Llc purchased 25,500 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $255,255.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Barings Llc purchased 48,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $484,410.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Barings Llc purchased 49,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $495,936.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBDC opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Barings BDC Inc has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $12.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000.

About Barings BDC

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

