Basf (BAS) PT Set at €88.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €88.00 ($102.33) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Societe Generale set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.59 ($101.85).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS opened at €65.19 ($75.80) on Tuesday. Basf has a 12 month low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 12 month high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.