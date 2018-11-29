Bata Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Bata has a market cap of $94,104.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Livecoin. In the last week, Bata has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00790615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00001545 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00011918 BTC.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,050,775 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

