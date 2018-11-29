Baxter International Inc (BAX) Position Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 78,697 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Baxter International worth $46,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $20,423,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,743,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,813,000 after buying an additional 3,146,868 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 183,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $3,797,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Baxter International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

