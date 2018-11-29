BBSCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BBS)

BBSCoin (CURRENCY:BBS) traded down 83% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One BBSCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last week, BBSCoin has traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BBSCoin has a total market cap of $116,413.00 and approximately $397.00 worth of BBSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BBSCoin

BBSCoin is a coin. BBSCoin’s total supply is 68,261,612,491 coins. The official website for BBSCoin is bbscoin.xyz. BBSCoin’s official Twitter account is @bbscoin_xyz. The Reddit community for BBSCoin is /r/BBSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BBSCoin

BBSCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BBSCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BBSCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BBSCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

