Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

BECN opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Paul Isabella acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $101,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,257.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 10,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $337,436.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,495 shares in the company, valued at $711,066.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,625 shares of company stock valued at $753,469. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,809.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57,991 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

