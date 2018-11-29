Beiersdorf (BDRFF) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.00

Media stories about Beiersdorf (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Beiersdorf earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF opened at $106.10 on Thursday. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $120.05.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

