Bellevue Group AG Sells 500 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,336,000 after buying an additional 661,542 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 56,556 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,175,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

In related news, insider David Shapiro sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $547,901.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $5,053,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,550,342.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,101 shares of company stock valued at $6,230,628. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $114.06 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.24 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 202.93% and a negative return on equity of 645.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.89) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.35 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

