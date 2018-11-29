Bellevue Group AG Takes Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.21. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $52.95.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.66). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTCT shares. ValuEngine cut PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bellevue Group AG Takes Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/bellevue-group-ag-takes-position-in-ptc-therapeutics-inc-ptct.html.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.