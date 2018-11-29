Bezant (BZNT) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and $566,118.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00022851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.02214498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00127206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00200520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.84 or 0.08827929 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,808,816 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

