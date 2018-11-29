BidaskClub Lowers Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) to Buy

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of GILT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,265. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.01 million, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 47.2% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 62,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,894,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers.

