BidaskClub Lowers Popular (BPOP) to Buy

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.04. 786,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,923. Popular has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. Popular had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $602.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Popular news, insider Juan Guerrero sold 6,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $319,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 74.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 785,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,516,000 after purchasing an additional 336,219 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.