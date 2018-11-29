BidaskClub Upgrades AtriCure (ATRC) to “Strong-Buy”

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ATRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 18.2% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,340,000 after buying an additional 212,733 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,858,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,366,000 after buying an additional 164,615 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.