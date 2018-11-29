Biegel & Waller LLC Has $606,000 Position in Visa Inc (V)

Biegel & Waller LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.3% of Biegel & Waller LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Biegel & Waller LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.09.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $141.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $106.60 and a 12 month high of $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $274.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

