BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Insider Sells $144,460.00 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $144,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,009.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.75.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.00% and a negative return on equity of 141.00%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 15,103,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,909 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,250,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after buying an additional 490,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,850,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,376,000 after buying an additional 378,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.53.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

