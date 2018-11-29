BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,941,162 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 506% from the previous session’s volume of 485,578 shares.The stock last traded at $3.52 and had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDSI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.54.

The firm has a market cap of $255.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 141.35% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 151,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $428,950.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 520,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,039 shares of company stock valued at $481,671. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,101 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3,129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 629,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 610,156 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management II LLC raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3,012.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 949,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 918,733 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

