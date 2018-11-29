BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Position Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $98.61 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.18 and a beta of 1.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $391.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $1,194,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $149,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,594,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

