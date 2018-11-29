BioTelemetry (BEAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.63

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.63 and last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 22415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on BioTelemetry from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.58.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.89 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other BioTelemetry news, SVP Daniel Wisniewski sold 31,000 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,873,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,240.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 625 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $40,668.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,852 shares of company stock worth $12,869,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 224.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

