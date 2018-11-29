Biotron Limited (BIT) Insider Robert Thomas Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Biotron Limited (ASX:BIT) insider Robert Thomas purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,460.99).

Robert Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Robert Thomas purchased 1,004,793 shares of Biotron stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$60,287.58 ($42,757.15).

Biotron stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching A$0.14 ($0.10). 25,344,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Biotron Company Profile

Biotron Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel small molecule antiviral therapeutics to treat various viral diseases in Australia. Its lead antiviral drug is BIT225, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of HIV-1 and hepatitis C virus infections. The company also has a portfolio of preclinical antiviral programs developing drugs targeting a range of viruses, including dengue, ebola, influenza, and zika, as well as Middle East respiratory virus.

