BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) Receives $20.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $102,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $137,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,254,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTAI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 23,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,409. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

