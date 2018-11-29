Bitcoin Incognito Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00007390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $19,624.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00019466 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00037630 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00049784 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.01920262 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 7,717,960 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

