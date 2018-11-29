Bitcoin Private Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $388,100.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 96.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $62.79 million and $388,100.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00073109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, TradeOgre and Altcoin Trader.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.02062260 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00443271 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00162709 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00035812 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004397 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 20,524,490 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, Nanex, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.