BitcoinX (BCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

BitcoinX (CURRENCY:BCX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One BitcoinX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and OKEx. BitcoinX has a total market cap of $0.00 and $51,757.00 worth of BitcoinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinX has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.01915683 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitcoinX

BitcoinX (CRYPTO:BCX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. BitcoinX’s total supply is 167,361,683,927 coins. The official website for BitcoinX is bcx.org. The Reddit community for BitcoinX is /r/BCXofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinX’s official Twitter account is @bcx_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinX Coin Trading

BitcoinX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Huobi and cfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

