BJs Wholesale Club’s (BJ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) in a report released on Monday. William Blair also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BJ. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.85.

BJ stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tommy Yin sold 15,034,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $390,901,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 31,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $790,912.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,430,535 shares of company stock valued at $400,833,662.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

