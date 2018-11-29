BlackRock Inc. Acquires 230,479 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,720,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Dell Technologies worth $1,235,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DVMT opened at $106.60 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a positive return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVMT. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/blackrock-inc-acquires-230479-shares-of-dell-technologies-inc-dvmt.html.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.