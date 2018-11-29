BlackRock Inc. Sells 226,706 Shares of Apache Co. (APA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,301,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 226,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Apache worth $1,206,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apache by 4.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 6.5% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters raised its position in shares of Apache by 28.1% in the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 5,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Apache by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 107,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $290,150.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. Apache Co. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 416.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Apache from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Apache from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Apache to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.85.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

