Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $51,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10,334.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 109,541 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,778,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,927 shares in the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.05.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $159.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $400.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $130.06 and a 1 year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

