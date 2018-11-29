Bloom Energy (BE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.05 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $89,467,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $61,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $49,811,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $47,989,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $45,440,000. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

