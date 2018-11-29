Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 2,576 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 602,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after buying an additional 101,249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,263,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after buying an additional 157,140 shares during the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 294,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $284.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

