bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Position Lessened by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG reduced its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 10,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Mandell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $150,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $253,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,123.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,427. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $204.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $121.74 on Thursday. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.90) by $0.17. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

