Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.84.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

