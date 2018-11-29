Boeing (BA) Shares Gap Up to $333.50

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $341.28, but opened at $333.50. Boeing shares last traded at $340.42, with a volume of 145070 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

The stock has a market cap of $180.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

In other news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,535,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,174,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,587 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,572,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,816,093,000 after acquiring an additional 242,669 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,085,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,263,213,000 after acquiring an additional 157,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,158,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,730,674,000 after acquiring an additional 227,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Boeing by 26.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,847,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,802,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,825 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

