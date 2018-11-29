Bojangles (BOJA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOJA. SunTrust Banks cut Bojangles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bojangles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bojangles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bojangles in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ BOJA opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $604.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Bojangles has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.29 million. Bojangles had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bojangles will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOJA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bojangles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Bojangles by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 157,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bojangles by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bojangles by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bojangles by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

