Booking (BKNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKNG. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,160.00 target price (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,060.00 to $2,320.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,157.57.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,869.64 on Wednesday. Booking has a one year low of $1,690.34 and a one year high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $34.43 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 89.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total transaction of $532,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 883 shares of company stock worth $1,646,347 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $109,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 86.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Booking by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.