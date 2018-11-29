BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

BorgWarner has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of BWA opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $400,019.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,137.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel Wiegert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,475 shares of company stock worth $1,526,992. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

