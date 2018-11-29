Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,321 Shares of Xylem Inc (XYL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. BP PLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 17,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $1,396,390.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,563.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,281. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Vertical Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $57.00 target price on Xylem and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

