Boston Properties (BXP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have $141.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Boston Properties have outperformed its industry over the past year. Further, the trend in 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revisions indicates a favorable outlook for the company. In a bid to finance its green projects, the company recently priced senior unsecured notes worth $1 billion. Notably, the company’s Class A office assets located in top-tier gateway cities along with a diversified tenant and industry base will likely drive its long-term growth. Also, efforts to reposition its portfolio through accretive acquisitions and monetizing of non-core assets are anticipated to benefit the company in the long-term. Nonetheless, geographic concentration of its assets and rising interest rates remain concerns.”

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.38.

Boston Properties stock opened at $129.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Boston Properties has a one year low of $111.57 and a one year high of $132.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.18%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,893,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,407,000 after purchasing an additional 169,036 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.