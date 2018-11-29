Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Receives GBX 1,258.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,258.29 ($16.44).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.97) price objective (up from GBX 1,275 ($16.66)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,368 ($17.88) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of LON BVS traded down GBX 12.80 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 873 ($11.41). 355,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,639. Bovis Homes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 826 ($10.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,222 ($15.97).

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported GBX 36.10 ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a GBX 64 ($0.84) dividend. This is a boost from Bovis Homes Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. This represents a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

Bovis Homes Group Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

