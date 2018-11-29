Bowhead Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (AHT)

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Bowhead has traded flat against the US dollar. One Bowhead token can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Bowhead has a market capitalization of $194,990.00 and $0.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.62 or 0.02758482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00114358 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Bowhead Token Profile

Bowhead (AHT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bowhead is bowheadhealth.com.

Buying and Selling Bowhead

Bowhead can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bowhead directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bowhead should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bowhead using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

