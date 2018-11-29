BOX (BOX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. BOX had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 488.70%. The business had revenue of $155.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.42. BOX has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $109,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $370,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,892,760.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,930. 8.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

