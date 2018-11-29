Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 11,611 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $279,790,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4,313.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,814,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705,284 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 61.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,183,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $393,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479,165 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $78,609,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 81.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,801,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $163,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $1,522,997.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,686.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,943 shares of company stock worth $23,041,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/bridgewater-associates-lp-purchases-shares-of-11611-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.