Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $60.75 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 297,750 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $60,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $239,408,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

