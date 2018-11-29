Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $47,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $210,199.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $130.70 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $119.67 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.36.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

