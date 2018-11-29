Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Macy’s Inc (M)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Macy’s worth $56,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $294,000. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $1,362,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $289,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 target price on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

In other news, Director William H. Lenehan purchased 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $100,107.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,932.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 28,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $1,034,058.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,728.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,972. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Macy’s Inc (M)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/bridgeway-capital-management-inc-trims-holdings-in-macys-inc-m.html.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.