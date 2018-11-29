Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) EVP Sells $611,235.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Steve Provost sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $611,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EAT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.48. 1,736,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,956. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.01.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 913.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAT. ValuEngine raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Brinker International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

