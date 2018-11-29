Brokerages Anticipate Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Acorda Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 223%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.74 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 418,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,311. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $944.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Lorin Randall sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $38,041.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 126,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $2,421,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,563,677 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,384,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,806,000 after purchasing an additional 545,689 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 222,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 50,083 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 157,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 65,634 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 436.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 98,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

