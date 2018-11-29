Brokerages Anticipate ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.54 Million

Analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce $280.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.51 million and the lowest is $278.93 million. ANGI Homeservices reported sales of $223.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.57 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGI. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Nomura began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

In other news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 33,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $606,031.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 89,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,082,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,034 shares of company stock worth $2,835,490. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 86,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.20. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

