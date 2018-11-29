Brokerages Anticipate Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will announce $205.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.20 million and the highest is $210.14 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $733.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $726.60 million to $745.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $835.58 million, with estimates ranging from $756.70 million to $875.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.05 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on Bloom Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,467,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,811,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,989,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.