Brokerages Anticipate Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.23 Million

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will announce $205.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.20 million and the highest is $210.14 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $733.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $726.60 million to $745.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $835.58 million, with estimates ranging from $756.70 million to $875.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.05 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on Bloom Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,467,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,811,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,989,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply