Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Corp (CBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $778.39 Million

Brokerages expect that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will announce sales of $778.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $776.77 million and the highest is $780.00 million. Cabot posted sales of $720.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Cabot had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $82.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,442,000 after purchasing an additional 691,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,188,000 after purchasing an additional 286,697 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC now owns 628,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 283,539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 214,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 274,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 206,430 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. 500,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,781. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cabot has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $68.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

