Brokerages Anticipate Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $8.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Marco Roca sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $146,417.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger bought 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $319,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Lehman Financial Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

